Sandra Shaw
Battle Creek - Sandra Jean Shaw, 62, of Battle Creek, died, Monday, June 22, 2020.

Mrs. Shaw, was born in Tiptonville, Tennessee and moved to Battle Creek, in 1988. She was an active member of First Salem Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Senior Usher Board.

She was employed by Bronson Health Systems for more than 14 years.

Visitation, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary.

Private Funeral Services will be held.

Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC

.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
140 Capital Northeast
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-964-3775
