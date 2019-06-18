|
Sharon K. Walman (Camp)
San Antonio, TX - Sharon K Walman (Camp) passed away on February 16th, 2019 in San Antonio, Tx.
Sharon was born to Arlene and George Walman on March 14th, 1957. Sharon married Paul Lee Camp December 16th, 1978. Her husband, Lee, passed away December 17th, 2018.She was a long time resident of San Antonio, Texas.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Steven Lee Walman, sister in-law Bridget Walman and her niece Jadeyn and nephew Joshua. Also, she has a surviving sister, Lori Haywood-Mains, brother-in law Rollin Mains, and niece Jacquelyn, her husband George and their 3 children and two nephews, Jacob Haywood and his wife Amber and their 2 children and Joel Haywood engaged to Madi Seedorff. Sharon enjoyed swimming, boating, and spending time with her family. Her love for Jesus Christ was her comfort. Memorial service to be held at Holiday Inn, June 23rd, from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM. In addition, Arlene Walman, Sharon's mother, will also be honored at the memorial. service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 18, 2019