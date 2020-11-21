1/1
Sharon M. Robinson
1957 - 2020
Sharon M. Robinson

Battle Creek' - Sharon M. Robinson, age 63, of Battle Creek, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on April 23, 1957 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the daughter of D. Kevin and Doris (Martin) O'Keefe. Sharon graduated in 1975 from Valparaiso High School and received her bachelor's degree in business from Ball State University in 1979. She was united in marriage in 1981 to Daniel Robinson Jr. Sharon came to Battle Creek from Valparaiso in 1982. Sharon was previously employed as an underwriter for Prudential and HBJ insurance companies, and a medical office manager for Dr. Smiley. Following retirement, she worked at K Drive Greenhouses. Sharon was a member of St. Joseph and St. Philip Catholic Churches, PTA, ABWA, bowling leagues and bunco clubs. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and following her favorite sports teams (Packers, White Sox, OSU). She loved spending time with her family and cherished making memories with her granddaughters. Sharon personified quiet strength and showed inspiring resiliency during her unrelenting health issues. She was preceded in death by her father; D. Kevin O'Keefe. Surviving are her husband; Daniel, daughters; Jessica (Chad) Geurts of Cudahy WI., Sarah Robinson of Merdien, CT., mother; Doris O'Keefe, brothers; Paul (Rita) O'Keefe, John (Joni) O'Keefe, Tom (Debbie) O'Keefe, sister; Karen (Randy) Bentall, granddaughters; S'Layh (7 yrs), S'Meah (5 yrs), S'NayJah (5 yrs) and Beatrice (1 mo). Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Due to pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The mass will be live streamed and may be watched by going to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment to take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist or the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foster Care Services. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
NOV
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
