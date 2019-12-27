|
Sharon passed away on December 23rd. 2019 after a long, well fought battle with cancer. She was born October 17, 1958, in Port Clinton, OH to Keith and Norma (Long) McCracken. She was married to Keith Warren, ending in divorce. Sharon married Richard (Rick) Wingard, Sr. and they celebrated 21 years of marriage.
Sharon attended Harper Creek High School and Kellogg Community College earning her degree in 2014. Sharon called Lafayette, Louisiana home for 13 years and worked for Acadiana Open Channel, and the Acadian Home Builders Association. Sharon volunteered as Girl Scout leader, administrative and public relations volunteer for Bayou Girl Scout Council; and was Vice President of the Directors of Volunteers in Agencies, Volunteer Center of Lafayette.
When returning to Battle Creek in 1996, she was employed by Girl Scouts of Glowing Embers (Heart of MI); and by the Finance Services Center for the Kellogg Company. She served as Treasurer of the Harper Creek Band Boosters, and served on the Planning and Investment Committee of the United Way of Greater Battle Creek.
Rick and Sharon wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida. Spending time with her grandchildren, collecting vintage Fisher Price Little People, vintage Pyrex and vintage Tupperware, antiquing, and playing card on-line were things she enjoyed. Traveling was also a joy to Sharon; she saw all but 11 of the United States and cruised the Caribbean several time. Sharon's Happy Place and summer home was at Sandy Pines Recreational Community, Hopkins, MI.
Sharon is survived by her husband Richard, daughters: Holly (Darrell) Warren-Cheramie, and Valerie Warren (Rob DeVires); her step-children: Michael Wingard, Candace (Russell) DeCorte, Richard Jr. (Christy) Wingard, and Christopher Wingard; grandchildren: Trenton and Lilly Cable; Dawson DeVries; Hannah, Collin, and Aiden DeCorte; Annalise, Evelyn and Griffin Wingard, Michael Michaels and Libby Wingard; her sister: Linda (Richard) Kim; brothers: Richard (Pat) McCracken, Ken McCracken, Randy (Annette) McCracken; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Harper Creek High School Band Boosters (Battle Creek MI) or your local Hospice.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019