Shawn Micheal Dougherty



Battle Creek - Shawn was a husband, father, son, friend and all-around great man. He was taken from his family and friends suddenly on September 7, 2020. He will be missed dearly by everyone who ever met him! The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Shawn's family.









