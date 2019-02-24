|
Sheila Lett-Smith
Battle Creek - Sheila Jane Lett Smith was born July 6, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to Henry H. and Mary Jane Lett.
Her marriage to Clarence H. Street ended in divorce. She later married Ed Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry H. Lett Jr., and grandson Roderic Steven Street. Surviving are sister, Judith Lett McReynolds, children Sheryl Street, Sonia Street Rapp and Steven Street, son-in-law, Bruce Rapp, grandsons, Steven and Montel Street, and great-granddaughter Meela Street.
She was employed by Battle Creek Public Schools as a secretary, paraprofessional counselor, and teacher (at Urbandale School).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkway Neighborhood Food Pantry.
Celebration of Sheila's life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church. For full obituary, read the Battle Creek Shopper News.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019