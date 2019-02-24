Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
Mt. Zion A.M.E Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Lett-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Lett-Smith


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheila Lett-Smith Obituary
Sheila Lett-Smith

Battle Creek - Sheila Jane Lett Smith was born July 6, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to Henry H. and Mary Jane Lett.

Her marriage to Clarence H. Street ended in divorce. She later married Ed Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry H. Lett Jr., and grandson Roderic Steven Street. Surviving are sister, Judith Lett McReynolds, children Sheryl Street, Sonia Street Rapp and Steven Street, son-in-law, Bruce Rapp, grandsons, Steven and Montel Street, and great-granddaughter Meela Street.

She was employed by Battle Creek Public Schools as a secretary, paraprofessional counselor, and teacher (at Urbandale School).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkway Neighborhood Food Pantry.

Celebration of Sheila's life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church. For full obituary, read the Battle Creek Shopper News.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now