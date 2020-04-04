|
Shelby Jean Carr
Shelby Jean Carr, 40, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1979 to Mil'Anne (Beronja) Carr and Robert Allen Carr. Shelby was a very smart, kind, loving, and most of all giving person. She worked for Old Navy in Battle Creek, becoming the Assistant Manger. When Old Navy closed, Shelby decided to enroll at KCC. On May 1, 2013 Shelby gave birth to Annebella Jean Carr and the two of them moved in to Shelby's mother and step-father, Bill Walters house. Shelby and Bill had a very close bond, she had called him dad since she was 4. Shelby loved Annie with all of her heart. She had a very green thumb and enjoyed plants and animals. Shelby's parents are so broken hearted over her passing. They tell Annie that her mama went to the rainbow bridge to be with all the other people Shelby knew and loved. Mil'Anne and Bill had just lost their son, Stephen J. Beronja just one year ago. Stephen and Shelby were best friends! Shelby also lost her biological father just a month before she passed. The family has been hit with a lot of loss in the last year, especially little Annie. Shelby's family would like to personally thank the STARR School in Hastings and all of Annie's classmates there for rallying around her and making sure she is doing ok in these times. Mil'Anne and Shelby used to take an hour each day to watch tv together and talk. It was their time with no interruptions. Shelby will truly be missed and was loved by many!
Shelby leaves behind her mother and step-father, Mil'Anne (Bill) Walters; her very loved daughter, Annebella; step-mother, Nancy Carr; half-sisters, Nicole Milo and Christina Carr; and her truly adored nephew, Typhon Alves-Beronja.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of South-Central Michigan. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service 269-965-5145.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020