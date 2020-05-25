|
|
Shelley Jean Chapman
On May 19, 2020, Shelley Jean Chapman, age 46, passed away due to natural causes. She was born on 9-22-1973 in Battle Creek, MI, graduated from Harper Creek High School and Miami-Dade College. Prior to becoming ill, Shelley worked at McKenzie Petroleum in the Florida Keys.
She is survived by her parents George and Linda Chapman, her grandmother Gloria Vansyckle, brother Jeffrey and niece Rachel.
Donations may be made to St John's Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen in Homestead, FL or the . Arrangements by Allen and Shaw Cremation Services of Miami, FL.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020