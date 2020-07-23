Uncle Sully was my first crush on a man in uniform! He was so very sweet to me. I remember him taking me out for a nice lunch to thank me for being with Aunt Edith while she had the mumps and how he introduced me to men from work as if I were all grown up. I couldn't have been more than 9 or 10, but he made me feel so special.



See you in heaven Uncle Sully! Don't be pranking people TOO MUCH.



Prayers for Aunt Edith, the kids and extended family.



Diane

Diane Tavegia

Family