Sheridan Mack "Sully" Sullivan
1938 - 2020
Sheridan Mack "Sully" Sullivan

Battle Creek - Sully, age 82, died Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at the Bickford Cottage Assisted Living, Battle Creek.

Sully, the son of Mack M. and Ruby R. (Krieger) Sullivan, was born in McPherson, KS on March 24, 1938; was a 1955 graduate of Plainville (KS) Rural High School and moved to this area in 1965. He served his Country honorably and nobly in the United States Navy as Airman specializing as a fireman on the airfield. Sully retired in 1993 as a Supervisor at the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center, Battle Creek after 38 years of faithful service. Him and his wife, Edith enjoyed traveling throughout the Gulf Coast States and Florida during the winter months and he also enjoyed hunting. Sully also took great joy riding his motorcycle and the trips that followed.

Sully was united in marriage to the former, Edith I. Ward in Pritchard, AL on July 15, 1957. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Edith; his daughter, Melissa A. (Christopher) Somers of Portage, MI; his son, Joseph M. "Matt" (Jennifer) Sullivan, Josh and Erin of East Leroy, MI; three precious grandchildren, Cooper, Cayden and Kaia Somers,; three brothers, Bill (Nancy) Sullivan of Battle Creek, Jon Sullivan of Niles, MI and Scott (Kelli) Sullivan of Brohman, MI and many nieces and nephews. Sully was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Fredrich Jason Sullivan on May 1, 1972.

The Graveside Service to celebrate Sully's life will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors and Rev. Ron Kenney, Pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sully's honor may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church, 41 N. Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Sully's family.

Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Sully may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
09:30 - 09:55 AM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
RIP "Sully". My Heartfelt condolences to Edith and family.
Sandra Parks
Friend
July 16, 2020
Uncle Sully was my first crush on a man in uniform! He was so very sweet to me. I remember him taking me out for a nice lunch to thank me for being with Aunt Edith while she had the mumps and how he introduced me to men from work as if I were all grown up. I couldn't have been more than 9 or 10, but he made me feel so special.

See you in heaven Uncle Sully! Don't be pranking people TOO MUCH.

Prayers for Aunt Edith, the kids and extended family.

Diane
Diane Tavegia
Family
July 11, 2020
Sully was my very first supervisor at the Federal Center when I was fresh out of high school (1967). Worked with him for several years and have never forgotten him. So sorry for your loss!
Cindy (Belt) Willitts
Coworker
July 10, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Many great memories of our motorcycle trips, out to eat at our favorite places, and visits to Texas and Florida. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Margaret Carll
Family Friend
