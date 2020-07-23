Sheridan Mack "Sully" Sullivan
Battle Creek - Sully, age 82, died Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at the Bickford Cottage Assisted Living, Battle Creek.
Sully, the son of Mack M. and Ruby R. (Krieger) Sullivan, was born in McPherson, KS on March 24, 1938; was a 1955 graduate of Plainville (KS) Rural High School and moved to this area in 1965. He served his Country honorably and nobly in the United States Navy as Airman specializing as a fireman on the airfield. Sully retired in 1993 as a Supervisor at the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center, Battle Creek after 38 years of faithful service. Him and his wife, Edith enjoyed traveling throughout the Gulf Coast States and Florida during the winter months and he also enjoyed hunting. Sully also took great joy riding his motorcycle and the trips that followed.
Sully was united in marriage to the former, Edith I. Ward in Pritchard, AL on July 15, 1957. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Edith; his daughter, Melissa A. (Christopher) Somers of Portage, MI; his son, Joseph M. "Matt" (Jennifer) Sullivan, Josh and Erin of East Leroy, MI; three precious grandchildren, Cooper, Cayden and Kaia Somers,; three brothers, Bill (Nancy) Sullivan of Battle Creek, Jon Sullivan of Niles, MI and Scott (Kelli) Sullivan of Brohman, MI and many nieces and nephews. Sully was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Fredrich Jason Sullivan on May 1, 1972.
The Graveside Service to celebrate Sully's life will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors and Rev. Ron Kenney, Pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sully's honor may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church, 41 N. Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Sully's family.
