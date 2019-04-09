|
Sherman S. Miller
Coldwater - Sherman Stuart Miller, 88, of Coldwater, formerly of Athens, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Masonville Place in Coldwater under the care of Promedica Home Care and Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Marv Savola officiating. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse from 1:00-2:00 PM just prior to the service on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Sherman was born on October 16, 1930 in Pontiac, MI Simon and Eletha (Capling) Miller. He attended Harbor Beach High School and graduated with the Class of 1948. During the Korean War, he saw combat while serving from 1950-1951 in the U.S. Army 19th Infantry 24th Division. Upon returning to Michigan, he married the former Ilene Riedel on January 26, 1952, in Harbor Beach. The couple relocated from the Thumb Area of Michigan in 1957 to make their home in Athens, where they reared three children. They were married 66 years until Ilene's death in 2018.
Sherman worked in dairy herd genetic management for two decades, for both ABS and General Genetics. He was also employed driving truck and was an Athens school bus driver for 10 years. Additionally, he was an amateur stone mason, having learned the trade from Lavern Harmon. Sherman worked up until his early 80's. He attended Wakeshma Community Church, which he helped to build, and in more recent years he attended North Athens Baptist Church.
Sherman was a very humble and patriotic person. He had a deep interest in dairy cattle and horses. He enjoyed music and was always singing little ditties, some of which he made up, himself. He loved swimming and would walk with his grandchildren down to the river for a dip. He provided them with driver's training and assigned letter grades. While Sherman was a big teaser, deep down he felt blessed to have had the love of his wife and family.
Survivors include Sherman's children, Joette (Mike) Lipscomb of Berne, IN, Kent (Julie) Miller of Coldwater and Mitch (Lori) Miller of Colesburg, IA; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his siblings, Jack (Debbie) Miller of Athens, Brad (Kathy) Miller of Troy, OH and Ava (Rusty) Allen of Atlanta, GA; and special friends, Rocky and Dar Hunt of East Leroy and their namesake cat, "Shorty Miller."
In addition to his wife, Sherman was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jill Durham; and a nephew, Tony Durham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to either the or the North Athens Baptist Church.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019