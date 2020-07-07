Sherri Ann Price
Pleasanton, TX - Sherri Ann Price of Pleasanton, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on September 6, 1962 to Jesse and Betty Price.
Sherri loved barbequing and being in the water. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She truly enjoyed her trips to Philadelphia to see her son and grandchildren. Everyone that knew and loved Sherri will miss her feisty spirit and outgoing personality.
Sherri has been reunited with her husband, David Wyatt; parents, Jesse and Betty Price; sister, Sheila Hill and her beloved poodle, Pierre.
She is survived by her children including son, David Wyatt, II and wife Sarah; daughter, Danielle Bronkhorst and wife Brandi and brother, Dennis Price and wife Joyce. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Laylah Wyatt, David Wyatt, III, Kaylee Wyatt, Matthew Wyatt and Hayden Bronkhorst and her most faithful companion Dez.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Sherri's name to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org
.