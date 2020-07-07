1/1
Sherri Ann Price
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherri Ann Price

Pleasanton, TX - Sherri Ann Price of Pleasanton, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on September 6, 1962 to Jesse and Betty Price.

Sherri loved barbequing and being in the water. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She truly enjoyed her trips to Philadelphia to see her son and grandchildren. Everyone that knew and loved Sherri will miss her feisty spirit and outgoing personality.

Sherri has been reunited with her husband, David Wyatt; parents, Jesse and Betty Price; sister, Sheila Hill and her beloved poodle, Pierre.

She is survived by her children including son, David Wyatt, II and wife Sarah; daughter, Danielle Bronkhorst and wife Brandi and brother, Dennis Price and wife Joyce. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Laylah Wyatt, David Wyatt, III, Kaylee Wyatt, Matthew Wyatt and Hayden Bronkhorst and her most faithful companion Dez.

There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Sherri's name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home Pleasanton
118 W Oaklawn Road
Pleasanton, TX 78064
830-569-2535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 7, 2020
Sis you are with David now in heaen and NO more pain. You was my baby sis.
D. J. Price
Brother
July 6, 2020
Sherri, thank you for being another mama to me, and always being there. Thank you for So many good memories and the many many laughs.

Rest in heaven
Love always,
Onnia Collins
Friend
July 2, 2020
Aunt Sherri you will be missed by many. You touched a lot of hearts and brought joy and laughter into a lot of hearts. Tell my momma I miss her, and plant a kiss upon her cheek from me. I'm glad we made many memories together.
Denise DeLibro
Family
July 1, 2020
Sherri you will be missed so much I will never forget the millions of memories, David and Danielle I am so sorry for your loss, I love you both so much!
Karen Wyatt (Miller)
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved