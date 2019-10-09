|
Shirley Ann Fuller
East Leroy - Shirley Ann Fuller, age 76, of East Leroy passed away October 7, 2019 at Lakeview Assisted Living Facility in Battle Creek.
Shirley was born on December 31, 1942 to William "Sam" and Susie (Dutton) Stoddard in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Shirley graduated from Athens High School with the class of 1960 and went on to further her education at Kellogg Community College.
She married her high school sweetheart, David J. Fuller Sr. on August 11, 1962 and together raised two children. They shared almost 47 loving years together until David's passing in April of 2009.
Shirley worked as a Financial Systems Analyst at the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Service for over 37 years before retiring her career at the Federal Center on March 3, 2001. In 2004 she was inducted into the DRMS Hall of Fame. In April 2007 she went to work for Camillius Enterprizes as a contrast instructor for the DRMS. Shirley also served on the Leroy Township Planning Commission for five years.
Shirley was a member of the North Athens Baptist Church and leader of their quilt group for a number of years. She also did volunteer work for the Charitable Union, making needlecraft items to sell in their gift shop. She loved quilting, needlework, reading and flower gardening. She was a member of the Cal-Co Quilt Guild and the Spring Chix's Quilting Circle.
Shirley is survived by her sons, David Fuller Jr. of East Leroy, and Matthew (Betsy) Fuller of East Leroy; brother, Donald Fuller of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Thomas, Abbey, Allison, McKenzie and Austin Fuller, all of East Leroy; and close friend, Gail Rayman of Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Fuller Sr.; parents, Sam and Susie Stoddard; and brothers, William Stoddard Jr., Arthur Stoddard, and Tom Stoddard.
Visitation will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 SW Capital Avenue, Battle Creek Chapel on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm. A funeral service will take place at the North Athens Baptist Church on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Behr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Athens Baptist Church located at 2020 M Drive South in Athens; or the Charitable Union. Assistance with memorials is also available at the Kempf Funeral Home, Battle Creek Chapel.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019