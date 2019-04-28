|
Shirley Ann (née Schuster) Miles
Tampa, FL - Mrs. Shirley Ann (née Schuster) Miles died peacefully in Bamboo Villas assisted living facility on April 17, 2019 in Tampa, Florida at the age of 85.
Shirley is survived by her children Julie Combs, Cheryl Vorick, Michael Miles, Patricia Brockman, and James Miles; and sister, Sandra Llewellyn. She is preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Schuster, and her sisters Betty Haas and Loris Doud.
Shirley was born on August 14, 1933 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Ralph Lewis and Blanche (Revore) Schuster. She graduated from Saint Augustine High School in 1950. She married Robert J Miles, in 1953. She worked for most of her career at Leila Hospital in the ICU and PCU. She was an amazing nurse and the other staff members loved working with her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to dementia-related diseases or , Services will be privately held, for immediate family only.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019