Shirley Horsley
Battle Creek -
Shirley "Temp" Horsley, 76, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Mrs. Horsley, daughter of the late Justice and Jesse Dixon, was born June 26, 1943, in Sylvester, Georgia. She attended the Worth County Public Schools in Albany, Georgia.
She moved to Battle Creek, in 1961. She was employed by Eaton Manufacturing Corporation until it's closing. She was a seamstress and began working for Handy's Tailor Shop. She later bought the business and relocated to 1054 West Territorial Avenue. She was known in the community as "Ms Handy".
Mrs. Horsley united with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, was a member of the choir and served as the Choir Director. She later united with Holy Light Missionary Baptist Church, was a member of the choir and served as Choir Director. In 2005, she united with Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include, sons, Terry Horsley, Des Moines, Iowa, Timothy (Brenda) Horsley, East Orange, New Jersey, daughter, Tami Horsley, brother, Jasper Dixon, both of East Orange, New Jersey, sisters, Johnnie B. Soloman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rena Dixon, Houston, Texas, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Joel Dixon, James Dixon, Rudolph Dixon, sisters, Jewel Dixon and Josephine Anthony.
Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, after 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Services, 11:00 a.m.,Friday, March 13, 2020, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 485 North Washington Avenue, Reverend William Wyne, Pastor, Reverend Keith McDonald, Officiating.
Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020