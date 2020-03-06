Services
T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
140 Capital Northeast
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-964-3775
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
140 Capital Northeast
Battle Creek, MI 49017
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Missionary Baptist Church
485 North Washington Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Horsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Horsley


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Horsley Obituary
Shirley Horsley

Battle Creek -

Shirley "Temp" Horsley, 76, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Mrs. Horsley, daughter of the late Justice and Jesse Dixon, was born June 26, 1943, in Sylvester, Georgia. She attended the Worth County Public Schools in Albany, Georgia.

She moved to Battle Creek, in 1961. She was employed by Eaton Manufacturing Corporation until it's closing. She was a seamstress and began working for Handy's Tailor Shop. She later bought the business and relocated to 1054 West Territorial Avenue. She was known in the community as "Ms Handy".

Mrs. Horsley united with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, was a member of the choir and served as the Choir Director. She later united with Holy Light Missionary Baptist Church, was a member of the choir and served as Choir Director. In 2005, she united with Second Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include, sons, Terry Horsley, Des Moines, Iowa, Timothy (Brenda) Horsley, East Orange, New Jersey, daughter, Tami Horsley, brother, Jasper Dixon, both of East Orange, New Jersey, sisters, Johnnie B. Soloman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rena Dixon, Houston, Texas, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Joel Dixon, James Dixon, Rudolph Dixon, sisters, Jewel Dixon and Josephine Anthony.

Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, after 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Services, 11:00 a.m.,Friday, March 13, 2020, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 485 North Washington Avenue, Reverend William Wyne, Pastor, Reverend Keith McDonald, Officiating.

Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -