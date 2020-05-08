|
Shirley Markos
Our loved one gained her Heavenly wings on April 22, 2020 and made the long-awaited journey to join her daughter and mother. Shirley Markos, 70, passed on in her Battle Creek home in the care of her family.
She was the daughter of Henry Krem and Lucille (Shafer) Keyes. On March 17, 1967 she was united in marriage to Drew Markos in Battle Creek. Together, they built a home and raised their family, both of which she cherished dearly.
In 2008, she retired from the Battle Creek Federal Center following 33 years of government service. She attended the Woodland Church (formerly First Wesleyan) until her health no longer permitted it. She had worked in the nursery and toddler classrooms and was known as "Miss Shirley" to the children. She so deeply loved babies, children, and animals. She loved spending time with her family and adored her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She loved all animals and rescued many throughout the years. She loved feeding the deer, birds, and cranes near their home. She enjoyed spending summers and July 4th at their cabin in Manistee, MI. While in her recliner, she enjoyed reading the Reader's Digest and the Sunday newspaper while sipping her cup of McDonald's coffee.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 53 years; Drew Markos, daughters; Tonya (Steve) Frary-Nicholls of Battle Creek, MI, Michelle (Jeff) Grammer-Johnson of Battle Creek, MI, and Tammi (TJ) Juarez of Tecumseh, MI. She was the loving Nana/Grandma/Mema of seven; Lindsey (Justin) Frary-Ritchie, Lisa Frary, Brian (Tonya) Grammer, Brandi Grammer-Baldwin, Brooke Grammer, Diego Juarez, and Adella Juarez. Shirley was the Nana Great /Great-Grandma of seven; Mikayla, Mason, Kolton, Bayleigh, Natalee, Bentley, and Parker. Surviving siblings include; two brothers; Jim (Rosalie) Keyes and Roger (Cleo) Keyes both of Battle Creek, MI, and one sister; Beverly (Roger) Drake of Waterford, MI. Her beloved cat, Cricket, and numerous extended family members also survive her.
Shirley was predeceased by her precious daughter; Lori, parents Henry and Lucille, nephews; Johnny, Harold, and Charles Keyes, Aunt; Pauline (Lloyd) Keyes, beloved dogs; Toby and Taz, and numerous extended family members.
Cremation has taken place, and she will be laid to rest beside her daughter Lori at Memorial Park Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Her family deeply appreciates the care and services of Timothy Sparling N.P. Bronson Cancer Care Center and Grace Hospice - their efforts ultimately permitted her passing at home surrounded by her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to any of the following; , Calhoun County Animal Center, Companion Cats in Battle Creek, Saved by Zade cat rescue, , or .
Shirley would request that you be kind to one another and all animals, as that is how she lived each day.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020