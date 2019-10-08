|
Shirley Trewhella
Battle Creek - Shirley Trewhella, 94, of Battle Creek, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Many knew Shirley as their piano teacher, as she taught piano for 62 years in Battle Creek.
Shirley was born in Negaunee, Michigan to John and Emma Kutchie. In 1942, during WWII, she graduated from St Paul's High School in Negaunee, and then attended Marjorie Normal Teacher's College to receive her music teaching degree.
On May 28, 1946, she married William E. Trewhella in St Paul's Church, Negaunee. In July of that same year, they moved to Battle Creek where she began teaching. She was a long-time member of Battle Creek Area Music Teachers, Michigan Music Teachers, and National Music Teachers. Shirley was very proud of all her students through the years, and all the piano recitals she held to show off their talents.
She was a devoted member of St Philip Catholic Church and involved in the WSO and CCW church organization. She was active in Tau Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for 56 years.
There was nothing Shirley liked more than big family gatherings with music, baking, and telling stories from long ago. She also enjoyed flower arranging and ballroom dancing.
Surviving are her children, William P. (Susan) Trewhella, and Kathy Bell; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, William E Trewhella; sons, Larry Trewhella, and Gerry Trewhella; and brothers, Francis Kutchie and Clarence Kutchie.
Shirley touched many lives and will be truly missed.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. A Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Roman Catholic Church and/or the Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper St. Jackson, MI 49242. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019