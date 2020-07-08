Soon Ih Cho
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Soon Ih Cho announce her passing on the morning of Wednesday July 8, 2020 in Holland at age 91.
She was born March 25, 1929 in Seoul, South Korea. She raised two young children during the Korean War and immigrated to the United States in 1971. Her life in America began in Battle Creek, Michigan, which she loved dearly. There she became the undisputed matriarch and peacekeeper of the family. She was incredibly selfless, hard-working and fiercely independent. She sacrificed so much for our family and many others throughout her life, yet never uttered that word herself.
She is survived by her daughter Myoung Soon Yoo and son-in-law Martinus Yoo; son Andrew Bae and daughter-in-law Young Sook Bae; granddaughters Alice Won, Yeong Sun Park, Jenny Shaw and Kim Bae; great-grandsons Raymond Sung Shaw and Joseph Shaw; sisters Jo Ann Hayes, Ki Sook Park, and Moon Ja Oh.
A viewing will take place today Thursday July 9, from 5 to 8 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424.
A burial service will be held on Friday July 10 at 2 pm at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1490 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014 officiated by Moon Bae Kim.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
for further information.