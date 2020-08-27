1/1
Ssg Jason Lowe
1992 - 2020
SSG Jason Lowe

Albion - SSG Lowe, Jason Matthew age 27 of Albion, MI, currently serving in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Ft. Knox, Kentucky on October 20, 1992 the son of Tommy and Charlotte (Wright) Lowe.

He was a 2011 graduate of Marshall Academy and enlisted in the Army as an Infantryman and later served as an Artilleryman. He also loved golf, fishing, shooting, and animals, especially dogs (including his dogs: Jacob, Alice, and Trash Dog). Everyone who came into contact with him was quickly won over by his charm and wit. He loved America, was proud to serve his country, and dedicated his life to service to country and others.

During his service in the U.S. Army, SSG Lowe received the following service awards, ribbons and recognitions: Army commendation Metal w/C Device (Combat Award), Army Commendation Medal 2nd award, pending posthumous award, Army Achievement Medal w/C Device (Combat Award), Army Achievement Medal 2nd Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, 2nd Award, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Overseas Service Bar, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Basic and Combat and Special Skills Badge, Basic Marksmanship Qualification Badge-Carbine.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his father Tom (Susan) Lowe of Albion, his mother Charlotte (Jeff) Lusk of Central Point, Oregon, sisters Jennifer Lowe of Tampa, FL, Samantha Lowe of Albion, Clara Lowe of Albion, step-sister Kayla Lusk of Central Point, Oregon, special aunt Angela Lowe, and many extended family members and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Services to honor SSG Lowe's life will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 with visitation with the family beginning at 12PM until the time of service at 2PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion. He will be laid to rest with full military honors in Albion Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation and/or Active Heroes.

To leave online messages of condolence for the family, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com










Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
AUG
30
Service
02:00 PM
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
