Stanley Lee Evans Jr.
Stanley Lee Evans, Jr. passed away last Thursday, after a long illness. He was born in Battle Creek, MI to Stanley and Yvonne (Chabot) Evans.
He graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1953, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was proud of the fact that he placed third in the state tournament in his senior year.
Stan loved to play ball. He played baseball during his teen years, then later switched to fast pitch softball, where he played and managed Mullett Motors softball team. They won the Battle Creek city championships for several years. He remained life-long friends with his fellow ball players. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and made numerous trips to the Upper Peninsula to pursue these activities. He was a long time bowler and took up golf in his later years. He was a fan of NASCAR and country music. He was a member of the local Grain Millers' Union.
Stan worked for Kellogg's in the packaging department for years, retiring in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores "Tootie" (Erickson) Evans. They were married on June 13, 1954 at the First Congregational Church and spent 65 years together. He is also survived by sons Brad (Susan) Evans of Richmond, VA; Greg Evans of Springfield, MI; and daughter Kathi S. Evans of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida; four grandchildren and four great-children, brother: Donald Evans of Battle Creek, MI and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Betty Rose, and brothers Jimmy Evans, Robert Evans, Joe Evans, Leo Evans, Steve Evans and Leroy Evans.
Memorial contributions may be made to --- Michigan Chapter' 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 or the , Mid -Michigan office, 1755 Abbey Road, East Lansing, MI 48823.
A memorial celebration of Stan's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020