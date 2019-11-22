|
|
Stanley Sunnock
Climax - Stanley Lewis Sunnock, 87, of Climax, Michigan, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 10, 1932, the son of the late Herman Louis Sunnock and Helen Grace (Coates) Sunnock.
Stan was a 1949 graduate of Comstock High School. He received his accounting degree from Western Michigan University in 1972. He served in the US Coast Guard as a radioman from 1951-1954. He served with the Kalamazoo City Police Department for 7 years, John Hancock Insurance for 10 years, Battle Creek Packing for 4 years as an accountant and as a Certified Public Accountant for 14 years until retiring from Kunitzer & Associates.
Stan is survived by his Wife of 55 years - Leota Julia (Coburn) Sunnock; Brother, Donald Sunnock; Daughters, Suzanne (Rick) Thomas, Barbara Crowell and Elizabeth Schmoldt; Son, David (Andy) Sunnock; Step Daughters, Linda (Fred) Oosting and Patricia Mohmand; 13 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents and Sisters, Grace Lewis, Ruth Barnes & Barbara Marlatte, Grandson, Kenny Mohmand, Sister-in-Law, Laurel Sunnock and Son-in-Law, Tim Crowell.
Stan enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife Leota. They traveled to 6 different continents. He served as the Climax Village Clerk, on the Kalamazoo Co-planning committee, Climax Community Assoc., was a member of the Battle Creek Civic Theater board & treasurer and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross.
A funeral service will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor James Sunnock of Victory Life Church officiating.
Interment will take place in the Cook Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: American Red Cross or Salvation Army.
