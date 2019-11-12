|
|
Stephen C. Evans
Battle Creek - Stephen C. Evans passed away on November 10, 2019 in Battle Creek, MI at the age of 82. He was born
September 19, 1937, the son of Stanley and Yvonne (Chabot) Evans in Battle Creek, Michigan.
He was employed at Federal Home Life Insurance and its predecessor companies in Battle Creek, retiring in 1992. He attended Battle Creek Central High School and was a lifelong resident of the Battle Creek area. He moved to his treasured property in the country in Ceresco, Michigan, in 1971 where he happily resided until his passing.
He is survived by wife of 58 years, Mary (Bayes) Evans of Ceresco, MI; sons, Michael Evans, of Richland, MI and Todd Evans, of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA; and grandsons, Justin and Ryan Evans of Richland, MI; brothers, Stanley (Delores) Evans and Donald Evans of Battle Creek, He is preceded in death by his sons, Mark and Scott; his parents; brothers, Leo Evans, Robert Evans, James Evans, Joseph Evans, and Leroy Evans; and sister, Betty Rose.
He was one of the pioneers of the original Data Processing revolution of the 1970's. He was one of the first to obtain Chartered Life Underwriter status in the county, an achievement that is memorialized with his original class as documented in the Smithsonian Institute to this day. He was a key member of several IBM user groups in developing their mainframe computer systems that dominated the processing world for many years. He was a softball legend in the Battle Creek area, winning several city batting titles. He perfected the art of "Hit 'em where they ain't" and played highly competitively until well into his fifties. He owned many motorhomes and trailers over the years and always relished the annual family camping outing in Kalkaska in October for many years.
Visitation from 1-2pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Marshall, MI with services from 2-3pm. with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.
Memorials can be made to either the Mark Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Scott Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund via the Battle Creek Foundation at https://www.bccfoundation.org/.
The family is being served by Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, Kalamazoo, MI. https://joldersma-klein.com/
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019