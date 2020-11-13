1/
Stephen Derrick Whittaker
Stephen Derrick Whittaker

Palmetto, FL - Stephen Derrick Whittaker, age 66, of Palmetto, FL (formerly of Battle Creek) passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020. Stephen was born on May 2, 1954, in Troy, NY, to Dr. Derrick Whittaker and Phyllis Crozier Whittaker. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Whittaker. Also surviving are his daughter, Stephanie Blanchard (Brian), of Battle Creek, his son, Joshua Whittaker, of Battle Creek, his step-daughter, Michelle Scott (Neal), of McHenry, IL, his sister, Diane Wells (Bill) of Scottsdale, AZ, and his brother, Mark Whittaker, of Iowa City, IA, in addition to three granddaughters and one step-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Stephen was a 1972 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. He earned his B.S. degree in Industrial Technology and his Masters in Science Education degree from Eastern Illinois University. Stephen served ten years in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Control Systems Instructor. He was a retired Automation Controls Engineer. Stephen enjoyed golfing, driving his vintage 1973 MGB British sportscar and listening to his 1960s-1990s collection of records. Stephen will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services for Stephen will be held at a later date.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
