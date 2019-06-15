Steven Gregory Vaughan



Battle Creek - Steven G. Vaughan, 66, a lifetime Battle Creek, Michigan resident and co-owner of Safeway Transit, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Steve was born December 12, 1952 in Battle Creek, the son of Richard Earl and Jean Elizabeth (Shell) Vaughan. He was a 1971 graduate of Lakeview High School and received his Associate Degree from Northwood Institute in Automotive Marketing. Steve's love of trucks led him to start a trucking company in 1979 with his brother Craig. Originally named Vaughan Trucking it was later changed to Safeway Transit.



Steven Gregory Vaughan was united in marriage to Milinda Gay Branham on March 8, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Surviving are his wife, Milinda, brother, Craig (Robin) Vaughan of Caledonia; sister, Karen (Terry) Burleson of Caledonia; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Steve was preceded in death by his parents.



Steve's passion was boating on Lake Michigan on his boat, "Tons of Fun". He grew up enjoying cars and snowmobiles and was recently having a Jeep restored. He also loved trucks and was a hard-worker in the trucking business. He loved his dogs and little kids loved being around him. Steve was fun loving, always had a one-liner and a story ready to share. Steve will be remembered as willing to help anybody with anything.



Steve's family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th and again on Monday 12:30-1:30 p.m., June 17th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A funeral service to celebrate Steve's life will be officiated by Pastor Jon Allen at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Steve may be made to the or the . Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 15, 2019