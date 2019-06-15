Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
Memorial Park Cemetery
2435 Territorial Road
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Gregory Vaughan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Gregory Vaughan Obituary
Steven Gregory Vaughan

Battle Creek - Steven G. Vaughan, 66, a lifetime Battle Creek, Michigan resident and co-owner of Safeway Transit, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Steve was born December 12, 1952 in Battle Creek, the son of Richard Earl and Jean Elizabeth (Shell) Vaughan. He was a 1971 graduate of Lakeview High School and received his Associate Degree from Northwood Institute in Automotive Marketing. Steve's love of trucks led him to start a trucking company in 1979 with his brother Craig. Originally named Vaughan Trucking it was later changed to Safeway Transit.

Steven Gregory Vaughan was united in marriage to Milinda Gay Branham on March 8, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Surviving are his wife, Milinda, brother, Craig (Robin) Vaughan of Caledonia; sister, Karen (Terry) Burleson of Caledonia; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve's passion was boating on Lake Michigan on his boat, "Tons of Fun". He grew up enjoying cars and snowmobiles and was recently having a Jeep restored. He also loved trucks and was a hard-worker in the trucking business. He loved his dogs and little kids loved being around him. Steve was fun loving, always had a one-liner and a story ready to share. Steve will be remembered as willing to help anybody with anything.

Steve's family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th and again on Monday 12:30-1:30 p.m., June 17th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A funeral service to celebrate Steve's life will be officiated by Pastor Jon Allen at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Steve may be made to the or the . Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now