Steven J. Heeter
Battle Creek - Steven J. Heeter, 84 of Battle Creek, MI passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born August 13, 1936, in Holland, Michigan, the son of Eugene and June (Halstead) Heeter. A 1954 graduate of Lyons Township High School, La Grange, Illinois, he went on to graduate from Miami University (Ohio) in 1958. He served in the US Air Force and retired from the Department of Defense after 31 years of service in logistics management. His hobbies included photography, reading and swimming. Steve met his first wife the former Gail Thurman at Miami University where they were married in 1960. Gail preceded him in death in 2015. Steve later married Helga Carpenter on September 2, 2017, and she survives. Also surviving are his children: Michelle (Peter Dunn) Heeter of Sydney, Australia, and Brian (Kristin) Heeter of Bloomington, Indiana; brother Mark (Susan) Heeter of Dublin, Ohio and sister in law Patricia Heeter of Big Rapids, Michigan. Four stepchildren: Bill (Jane) Carpenter, Dr. Linda (David Inman) Carpenter, Lisa (Gerhard) Hillman and Leslie (Steve) Lynn, and several step grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Heeter. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek or a charity of one's choice
