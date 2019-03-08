Services
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Forth Custer National Cemetery
Steven P. Auton II

Battle Creek - Steve, age 33, died Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10th, from 4-6 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home 375 West Dickman Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037. The Funeral Service to celebrate Steve's life will be held on Monday, March 11th at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Forth Custer National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Semper Fi Fund or s, in memory of Steven Auton II.

Arrangements by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
