|
|
Steven P. Auton II
Battle Creek - Steve, age 33, died Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10th, from 4-6 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home 375 West Dickman Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037. The Funeral Service to celebrate Steve's life will be held on Monday, March 11th at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Forth Custer National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Semper Fi Fund or s, in memory of Steven Auton II.
Arrangements by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019