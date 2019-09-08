|
|
Susan Alice (Ricketts) Isaacs
Port Richey, FL - Susan Alice (Ricketts) Isaacs, 76, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday August 29, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born in Battle Creek on March 24, 1943, the daughter of the late magician John "Jack" Ricketts and Alice (Baum) Ricketts. She was a majorette as a teenager and graduated from St. Philip Catholic High School in 1961.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Woodrow S. Isaacs II. They began dating not long after high school and when her family moved to California, Woody followed her there. They married on June 6, 1964 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Van Nuys, California.
She and her husband have six children; Barbara (Franklin) Renfro of Lexington, Ky., Stephanie (David) Mullins of Moab, Utah, Woody (Cindy) Isaacs of Kalamazoo, Grant Isaacs of Kalamazoo, Melanie (Kevin Ranger) Isaacs of Battle Creek and Laura Isaacs Davis of Battle Creek.
Sue was very involved at Verona Elementary School, where she donated countless hours for fundraisers and class parties. She made homemade hot chocolate on winter mornings for the sixth graders who worked as crossing guards. She wrangled many neighborhood kids, Cub Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She watched countless floor hockey and softball games, swim meets, volleyball matches, theater productions and band concerts.
She was crafty and could make anything, from massive amounts of home canning to knitting mittens and sewing Easter outfits. Those closest to her cherish their personalized crocheted afghans.
Once her children were in school, she began working in materials management for Battle Creek Health System, where she made many friends including her best friend Mabel Thompson.
In more recent years, she enjoyed visiting area casinos and playing bingo (but she better win). She enjoyed traveling with Woody to many places including Jamaica, Mexico and the Keys.
Sue was a loving grandmother to Kate Renfro, Tyler Mullins, Zack Isaacs, Sam Isaacs, Gavin Isaacs, Madeline Isaacs and Anthony Davis.
She is also survived by her siblings; JoAnn (Maynard) Smead of Pickerel, Wisconsin, Barbara Kelley of Battle Creek, John Ricketts Jr. of Olalla, Washington, Kathleen Thomas of McKinleyville, California and Patricia Hurley of Battle Creek.
Arrangements are pending.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019