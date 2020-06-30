Susan M. Lenz



Susan M. Lenz (nee Korkinsky) age 61. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Shellie Tyrell (Matt) and grandmother of Daniel, Allison, Jacob and Emily. Dear daughter of the late John and Madelyn Korkinsky and sister of Diane Barnes and Julie Wenger (Doug). Daughter in Law of Don and Pat Lenz and sister in law of Karen Egelkruat (Dave) and Laura Calkins (Craig). Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Services Monday July 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Battle Creek Memorial Park Cemetery, 2435 W. Territorial Road, Battle Creek, MI where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.









