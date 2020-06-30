Susan M. Lenz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Lenz

Susan M. Lenz (nee Korkinsky) age 61. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Shellie Tyrell (Matt) and grandmother of Daniel, Allison, Jacob and Emily. Dear daughter of the late John and Madelyn Korkinsky and sister of Diane Barnes and Julie Wenger (Doug). Daughter in Law of Don and Pat Lenz and sister in law of Karen Egelkruat (Dave) and Laura Calkins (Craig). Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Services Monday July 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Battle Creek Memorial Park Cemetery, 2435 W. Territorial Road, Battle Creek, MI where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved