Susan M. McKinney
Susan Marie McKinney, age 54, of Battle Creek, died Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born August 25, 1966 in Honolulu, Hawaii the daughter of Louis and Dorothy (Mathewson) Mrozovich. Susan graduated from Lakeview High School in 1984, Kalamazoo Valley Community College in 1999 and Western Michigan University in 2005 with a degree in accounting. She currently worked as a quality review coordinator for PNC Bank in Oshtemo. On May 5, 2007 she was married to Kevin A. McKinney who survives. Also surviving are her mother Dorothy Mrozovich; sister Brenda Richards; brothers: Steven (Irma) Mrozovich and James Mrozovich; five nephews; one niece; two aunts and three uncles. Susan was preceded in death by her father. A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Portage United Church of Christ, 2731 West Milham Avenue, Portage, MI 49024, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please dress appropriately as the visitation and memorial service will be held outside on the front lawn of the church due to Covid-19 restrictions. Also, the church will be closed, and restrooms will not be available for use.