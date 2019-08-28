|
|
Suzanne Marie Sinclair
Battle Creek - Suzanne Marie Sinclair, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 83. Suzanne was born in Sherwood, Michigan on September 18, 1935, to Jacob and Mildred Herman. Suzanne graduated from Union City High School, and began her working career with Dr. Nester in Athens, MI. Several years later Suzanne began working in Marshall as a Calhoun County Controller. Further continuing her career, she joined the 37th Circuit Court in Calhoun County serving under Judge Samuel Durham and later retiring from Judge Conrad Sindt in 2004. Suzanne then joined the team at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, where she was approaching her 15th year of service. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and donated her time as the only woman serving on the Athens School Board. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her friends and her family. Her grandchildren and her great grand-children were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed taking long boat rides with her captain, Herb, while relaxing in the sun on Goguac Lake.
Suzanne is survived by Herb Keller; children, Roderick (Elizabeth) Bennett, Bernadette Dunn, Shawn (Brian) Geiger, DeLynn (Garry) Schecher, Herbert Keller, Michael (Myra) Keller, Michelle (Chris) Ostrander, and Kyle Keller; brother, Jim (Sandy) Herbert; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Vivica Bennett; son-in-law, Robert Dunn; and siblings, Jacob Herman and Lucile Miller.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with the rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Fleckenstein officiating. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to helping families with unexpected funeral expenses. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269)965-5145, www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019