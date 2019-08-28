Services
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Marie Sinclair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Marie Sinclair Obituary
Suzanne Marie Sinclair

Battle Creek - Suzanne Marie Sinclair, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the age of 83. Suzanne was born in Sherwood, Michigan on September 18, 1935, to Jacob and Mildred Herman. Suzanne graduated from Union City High School, and began her working career with Dr. Nester in Athens, MI. Several years later Suzanne began working in Marshall as a Calhoun County Controller. Further continuing her career, she joined the 37th Circuit Court in Calhoun County serving under Judge Samuel Durham and later retiring from Judge Conrad Sindt in 2004. Suzanne then joined the team at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, where she was approaching her 15th year of service. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and donated her time as the only woman serving on the Athens School Board. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her friends and her family. Her grandchildren and her great grand-children were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed taking long boat rides with her captain, Herb, while relaxing in the sun on Goguac Lake.

Suzanne is survived by Herb Keller; children, Roderick (Elizabeth) Bennett, Bernadette Dunn, Shawn (Brian) Geiger, DeLynn (Garry) Schecher, Herbert Keller, Michael (Myra) Keller, Michelle (Chris) Ostrander, and Kyle Keller; brother, Jim (Sandy) Herbert; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Vivica Bennett; son-in-law, Robert Dunn; and siblings, Jacob Herman and Lucile Miller.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:00-3:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with the rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Fleckenstein officiating. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to helping families with unexpected funeral expenses. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269)965-5145, www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now