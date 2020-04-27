Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydelle McCleary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydelle D. (Reesman) McCleary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sydelle D. (Reesman) McCleary Obituary
Sydelle D. (Reesman) McCleary

Battle Creek - Sydelle D. (Reesman) McCleary, age 81, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at The Reflections. She was born November 3, 1938 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Stanley and Francis (Haynes) Ellis. A 1956 graduate of Lakeview High School, she went on to Western Michigan University where she received a master's degree in education. She taught at Riverside Elementary and Westlake Elementary prior to her retirement in 1990. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, shopping with her daughter and making friends throughout the U.S. during her many camping trips. Sydelle is survived by her husband Durward D. McCleary of Battle Creek; daughter Kristen (Robert) Heuer of Hamilton; three step-sons: Marty, Jon and Chris McCleary all of Battle Creek; step-daughter Mickele McCleary of Georgia; two grandsons; eleven step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband David S. Reesman and her parents. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The or . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -