Sydelle D. (Reesman) McCleary
Battle Creek - Sydelle D. (Reesman) McCleary, age 81, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at The Reflections. She was born November 3, 1938 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Stanley and Francis (Haynes) Ellis. A 1956 graduate of Lakeview High School, she went on to Western Michigan University where she received a master's degree in education. She taught at Riverside Elementary and Westlake Elementary prior to her retirement in 1990. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, shopping with her daughter and making friends throughout the U.S. during her many camping trips. Sydelle is survived by her husband Durward D. McCleary of Battle Creek; daughter Kristen (Robert) Heuer of Hamilton; three step-sons: Marty, Jon and Chris McCleary all of Battle Creek; step-daughter Mickele McCleary of Georgia; two grandsons; eleven step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband David S. Reesman and her parents. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The or . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020