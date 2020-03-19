|
|
Sylvia Francis Stoudt
Hastings - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Sylvia Francis Stoudt, age 94, of Hastings and formerly of Battle Creek, MI announces the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Thornapple Manor in Hastings, MI. For the past 5 years, she had been a resident of the Evergreen Manor and recently Thornapple Manor.
She was born December 29, 1925 in Waukegon, IL the daughter of Fredrik Frances Novak and Jessamine Purcell; but she was raised by her mother and George Johnston. She received her education in Waukegon, Illinois and moved to Battle Creek from Chicago in 1946. She was raised in the Episcopal Church.
Sylvia had worked as a clerical at the Federal Center in Chicago, before coming to Battle Creek. When she came to Michigan, she was manager & cashier at the Komarck Grocery store and later the Citgo convenience stores until she retired in 2010.
She was married to Lee Stoudt, however he passed away on Nov. 6, 1958.
Surviving include her two sons and daughter in laws: Michael Terry & Helen Stoudt of Dowling, MI; Keith R. & Rebecca Stoudt of Battle Creek; her daughter: Sandra L. Durkee of Battle Creek, MI; five grandchildren: Thomas Durkee, Lisa Silkworth, Timothy Stoudt, Tammie Madsen and Keith Stoudt ll; eight great grandchildren: Cody, Alex, Leeanna, Simon, Layla, Gabriella, Isaiah, and Sierra.
She was a member of the Eagles and American Legion 298 Auxiliary and was on a bowling league, and took a trip to Hawaii several times.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father:.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Inurnment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to; American Legion Post 298 or Thornapple Manor.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020