|
|
Tami White
- - Tami Louise White was released to Heaven on August 20, 2019 as her family held her hands. Tami was the most kind-hearted, selfless, generous, funny, and hardworking woman. Family was top priority for Tami along with football season, rooting for the Lions and U of M. She also enjoyed Elvis, sunflowers, and rock and roll. Tami met many customers working at Love's Travel in Marshall and knew them all by name. She adored her work family and many customers that touched her life each day.
Tami was born on November 08, 1975 to Carl White and Janet (Ed) Abbott. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, CJ.
Left to cherish many memories are her son, Brett Moon; daughter, Alyssa Walters; dad, Ed Abbott; sister, Micki (Joshua) Pitcher; brother, Bill (Angie) White; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Bobby, Mason, Austin, Emily, & Memphis; many other friends, family, and coworkers.
A celebration of Tami's life will be held at Convis Township Hall 19500 15 Mile Rd, Marshall on August 30 from 4p-7p.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019