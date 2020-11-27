Terence W. Arnold
Fond du Lac - Terence W. Arnold, age 73, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1947, in Detroit, MI, the son of William and Pauline (Payne) Arnold. Terence served in the United States Army Reserves. On May 3, 1975 he married Deborah Pugh in Battle Creek, MI. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2020. Terence worked at Clark Equipment in Battle Creek, MI, then as a manufacturing engineer at Eaton Corporation in Marshall, MI, and then as a manufacturing engineer at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, WI, until retirement. He was an avid reader, loved cars, planes, and music. His favorite place was the Straights of Mackinac in Michigan.
Survivors include three children, Eric (Laura) Arnold of Port Byron, IL, Deanna Arnold of Waukesha, Tracy (Brett) Crawford of Battle Creek, MI; grandchildren, Celia Arnold, Claire Arnold, Lindsey Saporito, and Hailley Crawford; one brother, Dennis Arnold of Battle Creek, MI; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Pauline Arnold; and his wife, Deborah Arnold.
Cremation has taken place.
