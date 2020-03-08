Services
Whitley Memorial Funeral Home
330 N Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 488-2401
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodland Church
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek - Terry Brian Mead (Jr), 26, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday March 1st in Battle Creek, MI. Terry, the son of Todd A. Mead and Terri Coppock (Gwillim), was born in Battle Creek on July 14th, 1993. He is survived by his father Todd A. Mead and siblings Courtney Gwillim, Brittney Mead, Todd Mead, Jacob Mead and Jeffrey Van Dyken. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and his grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Terri Coppock (Gwillim), his grandmothers Patricia Miller (Coffey), Angela Armstrong and his uncles.

Terry had a big heart and loved being with family and friends. He absolutely loved music and enjoyed playing guitar. He was previously in a band and loved to play guitar hero through the years.

Terry's family will be having a funeral service on Saturday, March 21st at Woodland Church in Battle Creek at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be announced at the time of service. Memorial contributions in Terry's honor may be made to the Terry Mead Memorial Fund GoFundMe page. Personal messages/or favorite memories can be shared online or are encouraged during the service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
