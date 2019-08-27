|
Theresa J. Buckingham
Battle Creek - Theresa Julia (Sittig) Buckingham, 84, of Battle Creek died peacefully at her home Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by family, under the compassionate care of Southern Care Hospice.
Theresa's family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. John D. Fleckenstein on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, 92 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017. Committal and inurnment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for St. Philip Scholarship Assistance through the Msgr. William J. Fitzgerald Scholarship Fund or the St. Philip Catholic Church Restoration Fund. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019