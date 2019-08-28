|
Thomas Gorham Woods
Battle Creek - Thomas Gorham Woods, age 81, of Battle Creek passed away at his residence on August 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Tom was born on March 29, 1938 in Battle Creek to Roy Harris Woods and Virginia Gorham Woods. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School with the class of 1956 and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Michigan State University in 1960. Tom married Sandra Newton on July 20, 1963 in Jackson. They had three children and shared 56 loving years together. Tom was a great entrepreneur and wonderful business man. He had a successful early career at Battle Creek Equipment Company before becoming President of Union Products in Sturgis. He went on to open a Pro Golf Discount in Battle Creek. He was a very active owner and loved bringing the game of golf into peoples lives. He ran Pro Golf for more than a decade until he sold the business. Tom was an avid golfer and member of Battle Creek Country Club for more than 5 decades. He also enjoyed tennis, skiing, fly fishing in Colorado and Alaska. He loved a good day on the golf course and the river. Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra Woods of Battle Creek; 3 sons, Mark (Karen) Woods of Bloomfield, Scott (Pam) Woods of Scottsdale, AZ, and Peter (Kara) Woods of Vail, CO; 7 grandchildren, Blake Woods, Trevor Woods, Sydney Woods, Tyler Woods, Dylan Woods, Parker Woods, and Barrett Woods; and sister, Lori Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Virginia Woods; and brothers, Bill Woods and Joe Hawk. Cremation has been conducted and a celebration of Tom's life will take place at the Battle Creek Country Club on Sunday September 1, 2019, from 4pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorial contributions be made out to the ; donate online by visiting, . Assistance with memorials is also available at the Kempf Funeral Home, Battle Creek Chapel. Please leave the family a personal message and sign the online guest book at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019