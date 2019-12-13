|
Thomas L. Cain
Morristown - Thomas L. Cain, age 77 of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. He attended Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a member of Panther Springs United Methodist Church. Thomas a retired agent for Farm Bureau Insurance in Battle Creek and surrounding areas for 20 years. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force; preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Cain; adopted parents, Elmer and Janette Knafel; and a brother and sister.
Survivors include his wife, Susan W. Cain; sons, Bryce Thomas (Dollie) Cain, Chris C. (Melissa) Burnett, and Edward T. (Danyell) Cain; daughter, Denise L. (Jonathan) Dixon; grandchildren, Kayla, Bryce, Lauren, Killian, Jake, Alexa, Emily, Lathan, and Matt.
A Celebration of Life service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Alder Funeral Home and committal services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019