Services
Alder Funeral Home
4524 W Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 581-5113
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Cain Obituary
Thomas L. Cain

Morristown - Thomas L. Cain, age 77 of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. He attended Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a member of Panther Springs United Methodist Church. Thomas a retired agent for Farm Bureau Insurance in Battle Creek and surrounding areas for 20 years. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force; preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Cain; adopted parents, Elmer and Janette Knafel; and a brother and sister.

Survivors include his wife, Susan W. Cain; sons, Bryce Thomas (Dollie) Cain, Chris C. (Melissa) Burnett, and Edward T. (Danyell) Cain; daughter, Denise L. (Jonathan) Dixon; grandchildren, Kayla, Bryce, Lauren, Killian, Jake, Alexa, Emily, Lathan, and Matt.

A Celebration of Life service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Alder Funeral Home and committal services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -