Thomas M. Bracke
Battle Creek - Went home on November 9, 2020, after a 3 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was able to pass peacefully at home with his wife by his side. He was born April 13, 1948, in Battle Creek, to Leon and Alice Bracke. Tom graduated from Springfield High School in 1966 and entered the U.S. Air Force in the communications office serving in several states in the U.S. (including Alaska) and in Greece. He was later employed by the City of Springfield, Ashley Dairy and Hydreco. He retired from Michigan Paperboard in 2012 after 32 years. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, GPI Retirees Group and was a dedicated American Red Cross donor. Tom married his high school sweetheart Connie McNeil Bracke at the Church of the Brethren in 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 13, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, his beloved mother-in-law, Helen (Don) Larder, his brother, Donald (Nancy) Bracke, daughter, Christy (Norm) Chapin, son, David (Shannon) Bracke and daughter, Kim Bracke. He loved and was deeply proud of his grandchildren; Aleigha Bracke, Caitlin, Kassidy and Korbin Fletcher, Aidan Bracke, Dustin and Brady Chapin, Tori Chapin and Lori Bassett. Tom had 10 nieces and nephews including, Abby (Lucas Marshal) McNeil, Clorissa McNeil, Christine Sexton and Dr. Laura (Sadou Diallo) Alexander. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Bracke, his "other Dad" Arthur H. McNeil and brothers-in-law, Donald and Douglas McNeil plus many much-loved King family members. At Tom's request a private, family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Red Cross. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org