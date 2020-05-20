|
|
Thomas Oliver Sechrist
Union City - Thomas Oliver Sechrist, 93, of Union City, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Following cremation, his remains will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, also at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Thomas was born on May 18, 1927 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Virgil and Alixe (Grigsby) Sechrist. The family lived in Kalamazoo until Thomas was about 17 years old. At that time, they moved to Battle Creek, where he graduated from Lakeview High School in 1945. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was discharged in July of 1954 after several years with the reserves.
Once back in Battle Creek, Thomas began working as a mechanic at the Goguac Marina. In 1959, he landed a job with Clark Equipment. He continued to work there until retiring in 1984 after 25 years of service to the company. Being a hardworking man, Thomas went right back to work at the marina and then Paulson's Motorhome & Electric in Battle Creek, from which he later retired. In 1996 he made a move up north to Hart, MI. While up north he served as a mechanic to all the dune buggy racers at the sand dunes. In 2004, he moved back downstate to be near his brother, Richard Sechrist, in Union City.
Thomas had been a member of the Lakeview Baptist Church for many years. He was loved and cherished his family. He had a deep respect for his children and grandchildren. He was always there for them when they needed help.
Mr. Sechrist is survived by his children Rick Sechrist, Candace (Bill) Hawk, and Beth Sechrist, all of Battle Creek, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchild, his sister-in-law and caregiver, Patricia Sechrist of Union City, his former spouse Nancy VanHuysen of Battle Creek, his nephews Donald Ogden, Tony Ogden, Todd (Kathy) Ogden, Doug (Angelina) Ogden, Kurt (Leanna) Sechrist, his niece Penny (Doug) Lepper, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Thomas B. "Barry" Sechrist, and his brother Richard Sechrist.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the H & C Burnside Senior Center, 65 Grahl Dr, Coldwater, MI 49036. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2020