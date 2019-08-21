Services
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Thomas R. Smith


1939 - 2019
Thomas R. Smith Obituary
Thomas R. Smith

Battle Creek - Thomas Ralph Smith, 80, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1939, the son of the late Ralph T. Smith and Marion B. (Edgett) Smith. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in S. Korea. After his time in the service, Tom was employed at Kellogg and retired after 30 years.

Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Smith; two daughters, Tammie (Curtis) Groves and Lynda M. Smith; son, Thomas R. (Lisa) Smith Jr.; seven grandchildren, Brandon Groves, Carson Groves, Clara Smith, Colton Smith, Cassie Smith, Conner Rogers and Lily Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leslie Bird.

He enjoyed going to flea markets looking for deals, NASCAR, old cars and loved to go for his morning coffee with friends at the Corner Cafe. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

The visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Road, on Wednesday August 21, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The graveside service and interment will be held at the Fort Custer National Cemetery, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to . Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
