Timothy John Geibig
Battle Creek - Timothy John Geibig, 31, of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born September 28, 1987 in Battle Creek, the son of Thomas and Nancy (Newenhouse) Geibig. Tim graduated from Delton Kellogg High School class of 2006 and continued his education through Lansing Community College. Tim had worked for Kellogg Company for 5 years. He enjoyed snowboarding, wake-boarding, and camping. Tim was a true Michigan outdoorsman and loved nature. Tim thrived on gatherings with his friends. Every year he would host a "Friendsgiving" celebration. He was artistically inclined through drawing and music. Tim's son Oliver was truly his greatest joy and the love he had for "Ollie" was unconditional. He loved traveling with his family, all of their road trips and time together he held very dear to his heart.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Nancy; son, Oliver Thomas Geibig; brother, Benjamin Geibig; niece Elowyn Rae Geibig; paternal grandfather, Ernest Geibig; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Therese Geibig; maternal grandparents, Gene (Lorraine) Newenhouse; and his cousin, Matt Newenhouse.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Country Chapel United Methodist Church in Dowling with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Rick Foster officiating. Memorial tributes will be designated to a fund for Tim's son Oliver. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 7, 2019