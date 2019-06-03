Tommy E. "Tom" Artis



Battle Creek - We are heartbroken to say that Tom Artis, 77, of Battle Creek left us on May 31, 2019 with his wife, LaVaune Artis by his side. His first priority was his wife of 56 years and his family, and he loved spending time with them.



Tom was born in Scotts Hill, TN to Marvin and Lou Ellen (Shannon) Artis on November 3, 1941. He married the "Love of His Life" on March 3, 1963. He leaves behind his children, Art Woody, Laura Teegarden, Craig (Roxanne) Artis, Eric (Nancy) Artis, Ed Artis along with 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services to celebrate Tom's life will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Seventh Day Baptist Church, 200 N. Washington Ave, Battle Creek with Pastor Tim Smothers officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m until the service time at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.