Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seventh Day Baptist Church
200 North Washington Ave.
Battle Creek, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Seventh Day Baptist Church
200 North Washington Ave.
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek - We are heartbroken to say that Tom Artis, 77, of Battle Creek left us on May 31, 2019 with his wife, LaVaune Artis by his side. His first priority was his wife of 56 years and his family, and he loved spending time with them.

Tom was born in Scotts Hill, TN to Marvin and Lou Ellen (Shannon) Artis on November 3, 1941. He married the "Love of His Life" on March 3, 1963. He leaves behind his children, Art Woody, Laura Teegarden, Craig (Roxanne) Artis, Eric (Nancy) Artis, Ed Artis along with 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to celebrate Tom's life will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Seventh Day Baptist Church, 200 N. Washington Ave, Battle Creek with Pastor Tim Smothers officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m until the service time at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Memorial donations may be made to the Seventh Day Baptist Church and/or the . Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Tom may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 3, 2019
