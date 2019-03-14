|
Tony W. Zugel
Springfield - Tony W. Zugel, 69, of Springfield, passed away at home on March 11, 2019. A celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM at the PNA, 15 Clair Street, Battle Creek.
Tony was born on October 26, 1949 to Leo and Louisa "Judy" Zugel of Battle Creek. He married Susan K. Johnson. Tony worked for Clark Equipment and the Painters Union until opening the Silver Tap in Springfield in 1990 and retiring in December of 2010. Tony enjoyed time with family and friends. He was an avid bowler with multiple 300 games and a few 299s and an 800 series. He enjoyed golf with many friends and family. He was a proud member of the Eagles and the PNA.
He is survived by daughters Tonya (Jerry) Lemmons, and Tammi (Mike) Zugel of Battle Creek; grandsons James (Courtney) Lemmons of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, Tony (Donna Clancy) Lemmons of Battle Creek and Nicholas (Tori Gay) Blaskie of Battle Creek; granddaughter Emili DeVore of Battle Creek and three great-grandsons, Jarrett, Kelven and Kolten, and two on the way; sister, Linda (Bill) Myers and brother, Ronnie Zugel of Goshen, IN; sisters in-law Judi (Gary) Dameron and Dianne (David) Krick; brother-in-law Kevin (Patti) Schoonard; and several nephews, nieces and special friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; his parents, Judy and Leo Zugel; his in-laws, Mildred and Burton Schoonard; brothers, Gary and George Zugel; brother-in-law William Johnson; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Zugel and Barbara McIlrath.
In lieu of flowers, cards are welcome. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019