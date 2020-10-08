Tonya Rae Moon
Jettner was born in Kalamazoo in 1959 and graduated from Olivet High School with the class of 1977. She was a fun, loving, amazing and supportive mom, nana, aunt, sister, cousin and friend to many. She passed peacefully onto her next journey on October 5th after a long fight with a chronic illness.
She found beauty in everything around her that resulted in her many artistic and creative talents. She became an amazing hairstylist and then started a successful dog grooming business, Animal House, that she loved for approximately 20 years. She had a natural gift for decorating and crafting. She had a deep love for nature and animals. She enjoyed her beautiful gardens, her dogs, and her hummingbirds. She also loved her family, friends, road trips, Lake Michigan, Florida, cooking (she was the best), antiques, a good laugh, a good book, and soft blankets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Jettner, her parents, Iris and James Hester, her sister, Linda Tooze - Henning, her ex-husband, Mark Moon, and her best friend, Les Hazen.
She is survived by her children, Joslin Moon, Dustin Moon, Megan Moon, Michael Tooze Jr. and Jennifer Tooze - Moore. Her step sons, Todd Jettner and Tim Jettner. Her Grandchildren, Dakota Moore, Jalinn Pennock, Nolan Moon, Sydney Jettner, and Phillip Cremeans. Her brother, Kim Fisher, and her sister, Mari Hester. Her nieces, Tonya Wren, Kristyn Reiman, and Kimberly Fisher and her nephews, Che Roasrio, and Sean Fisher.
The family will be holding a private memorial service but would like memorial contributions to be made to Erin's Angels Rescue instead. This is a non-profit rescue organization that is near and dear to Tonya's heart. Memorial donations can be made to Erin's Angels Rescue at 498 Ridge Road, Quincy MI 49082 or you can use this link: https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2375984