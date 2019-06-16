|
Troy D. Southerland
Cypress, TX - Troy D. Southerland, age 54, of Cypress, TX left this world on his own terms as he neared the end of a battle with terminal pancreatic cancer. He passed on June 6, 2019 at his secondary residence in Springfield, Michigan.
Troy was born on June 30, 1964 in Redding, CA to G. Doug Southerland and Linda Southerland (Mullins).
He graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1982 and enlisted in the United States Army on 11/17/82. He proudly served our country until his honorable discharge as a Second Lieutenant on 5/9/1993. He received many decorations and awards related to his work in military intelligence.
Troy went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Political Science from Eastern Michigan University.
After his military career and graduating college, Troy moved to Cypress, Texas. He was a successful entrepreneur opening and operating his own commercial construction company, Southerland Industries Inc. He owned the business for over 30 years before selling it this year when his health began to decline.
Troy lived life and traveled the world! He was very spontaneous and generous often picking up the tab or buying gifts. Troy played Poker and enjoyed attending The World Series of Poker Tournament held annually in Las Vegas. Troy was a smart man interested in Military Intelligence and political debate. He was also a jokester who liked card and coin tricks. In addition to his two homes, he had many toys including a motorcycle, 5th wheel toy hauler, vehicles and more. He was also big into raw veganism and made it a large part of his life.
While Troy lived in Texas, his heart always remained in Michigan. He loved coming home to visit and gather with family and friends. Troy was fond of high school memories as a Springfield Ram. He participated in many sports including football, basketball, track, wrestling and more. More than the sport, he loved being part of a team. Some of those team mates became lifelong friends including Randy Sparks, Brian Boyer, David Hakes, Vince Simpkins, Jon Macey, John Adamson, and Jim Preuitt.
Troy loved his family. Troy is survived by his mother, Linda Weller; step-father, James R. Weller; sister, Tracy (Mark) Miller of Battle Creek; nephew, Connor Miller and niece, Caitlyn Miller of Battle Creek; cousins, Dena Russell of Shelbyville, Thomas Holmgren (Jeff) of Aurora, IL, and Dyan Russell-Hagadon & Joshua Hagadon of Galesburg; and Aunt Melva (Tom) Parker of Battle Creek and several other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Melvin & Vivian Mullins; Aunt Judy Russell and Uncle Amber Mullins.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 SW Capital Ave., Battle Creek Chapel on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Troy will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery at 1:30 pm the same day.
Memorial contributions are requested to the . Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 SW Capital Ave, Battle Creek Chapel.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 16, 2019