Veda Ocene (Kennedy) Sheppard
Battle Creek - Veda Ocene (Kennedy) Sheppard, 97 of Battle Creek went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019, after receiving wonderful care from Lakeview Senior Living associates, her family and Grace Hospice.
Veda was born May 1, 1922 in Tishomingo, Mississippi the daughter of James Garner and Hattie (Modennie) Kennedy. She grew up and lived in Tishomingo until 1941, when she and her husband moved to Battle Creek. Veda was employed in the plant at the Kellogg Company from 1957 until retiring in 1979 after 22 years.
Veda Ocene Kennedy was united in marriage to William C. Sheppard on November 11, 1938. Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Bill on March 14, 2001. Surviving are two sons, William C. (Patricia Louise) Sheppard, Jr. of Eugene, OR, James Richard (MaryAnne) Sheppard of Norcross, Georgia; three grandsons, Bill, Harlan and Jason Sheppard; one granddaughter, Carly Knoll; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to her husband, Veda was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Cleo Paden, Cora Hill, and Lorene Clark; and two brothers, Theodore Kennedy and Herman Travis Kennedy.
Veda was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and its Martha Circle. She was active in the Battle Creek Art Society and enjoyed crocheting and oil painting. Veda loved her family.
Friends will be received 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Chad Parmalee 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Committal and interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in memory of Veda may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 157 Chapel Hill Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019