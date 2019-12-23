|
|
Velma Dingman
Bellevue - Velma Jean (Spotts) Dingman, 98 of Bellevue, went to be with her Lord while surrounded by her family on December 22, 2019 at the Flower House in Nashville, MI. She was born to Ray C. and Gladys M. (Casler) Spotts on January 29, 1921. Graduating from Charlotte High School in 1938, Velma continued to the Home Economic short course at Michigan Agricultural College on a scholarship. While at college, she met her future husband, Harold E. Dingman. Velma also worked in Lansing and was the autograph girl for her uncle, Governor Luren D. Dickinson. Being a child of the depression, nothing went to waste. There was a place for everything and she kept everything neat as a pin.
Velma Jean and Harold were married on June 26, 1941 at the home of the bride's parents. They resided with the groom's parents until May 1948 when they purchased their home in Bellevue where they raised their family on a farm, milking cows and raising a flock of sheep. In 1968 they achieved the high producing dairy herd in Eaton County from the DHIA and in 1996 were awarded Outstanding Purebred Breeders from the Michigan Sheep Breeders Association. Working alongside her husband, Velma was the shepherd to their flock of sheep, caring for the ewes and lambs during lambing season. She also kept immaculate records for the registration of their sheep. Velma and Harold also belonged to Whirlaways square dance club and made many lasting friendships through this club in Bellevue.
Some of her favorite pastimes included: sewing, fishing, gardening, and canning, as well as completing multiple scrapbooks and photo albums for her four children, as well as one for special memories that she and Harold shared. As a member of the Nimble Needles Club, she helped make quilts for families in need. Her greatest hobby and proudest accomplishment, however, was raising her children and watching her grandchildren.
Velma is survived by her sons, Dennis L. (Laraine) Dingman, Doyle D. (Renee) Dingman; daughter, Diane (Dennis) Kelly; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Marilyn Hosey. Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold (who also passed on December 22 in 2005); son, Duane E. Dingman; and brother, Robert Spotts. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Pennock, the caregivers at the Flower House, and Kendra from Grace Hospice. Their care, compassion, and love did not go unnoticed, and the family thanks you for making their mother's final days comfortable.
Friends are encouraged to support the Dingman family by attending funeral services on Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:00 noon at Bellevue United Methodist Church. Visitation is just prior to the service, 11:00 AM - 12 noon at the church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Bellevue. Friends who wish to make memorial contributions are encouraged to support Bellevue Historical Society or the Eaton County Agricultural Building Fund. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Velma on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019