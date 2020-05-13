|
Vera Iola Barton
Marshall - Vera Iola Barton, age 93, of Marshall died Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at Miller Adult Foster Care Home.
Mrs. Barton was born on February 10, 1927 in Old Town, Florida to Perry and Mae (Revels) Calton. She was a homemaker.
She married Lloyd H. Barton. He preceded her in death January 1996.
Vera enjoyed classical music, gardening and was an avid reader. She loved her dogs.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty "Ruth" (Rick) Willis of Bellevue; and a son, David Bruce Barton of Tampa, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Linda Dale Blackwelder; a sister, Maryanne Calton and a brother, James Calton.
A family graveside service in Old Town, Florida will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 2838 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 http://kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020