Victor Elmos Coulson, Jr.
Union City - Victor Elmos Coulson, Jr. of Union City, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater, MI at age 92 after a vibrant and active life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman serving as Celebrant. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 15, 2019