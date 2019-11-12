Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Love Sews Ministry
650 Riley St
Holland, MI
Holland - Victoria S. Gray, age 62, of Holland passed away peacefully after a brief illness Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1956, in Battle Creek, MI to the late Thomas and Lorraine Clay.

Victoria leaves behind her husband, Mike; daughter, Mindy (Scott) Harris; granddaughter, Liadan Harris; brother, Michael T. Clay; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Vicky graduated from St. Phillip High School and received a certificate of accounting from Kellogg Community College. She retired from the Kellogg Company in Battle Creek after 36 years of service. Vicky was a founding board member of the Big Red Quilters' Guild in Holland, and a former board member of the Loves Sews Ministry in Holland. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, kayaking, attending GR White Caps games, and walking on the beach at Holland State Park.

A celebration of Vicky's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Love Sews Ministry located at 650 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424. Please join the family any time from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm for a luncheon and visitation.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Love Sews or the Critter Barn in her honor.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Vicky's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
